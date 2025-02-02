David Benavidez Would 'Love' Fight vs Canelo Alvarez
David Benavidez had been hot on Canelo Alvarez's trail for much of the last two years.
While the potential dream match between the Mexican stars feels far from becoming reality, it's still one of the biggest that can be made in the sport. Benavidez spoke about the potential bout vs. Canelo after his hard-earned unanimous decision (118-108, 115-111 x2) victory over David Morrell and noted the magnitude of the bout and how he'd still love for it to happen.
"You guys keep asking me about that fight and I know as much as you guys," Benavidez said at the post-fight press conference. "I would love to fight Canelo. It would be a massive fight but Canelo says he has other things and he said I'm being too mean with how I'm approaching him. I guess I gotta work on my attitude."
Benavidez and Morrell delivered in what was touted as one of the best fights in boxing. They went back and forth in the early stages of the fight, and Morrell even momentarily rocked Benavidez with a big right hook late in the fourth round.
"The Mexican Monster" found another level after getting rocked and took over in the second half of the fight with his volume and combination punching until late the 11th round when he was dropped by Morrell, though, it was much more of a slip than a knockdown.
The action heated up again at the end of the round and even went after the bell, as Morrell landed a flush right hook that led to him getting a point deducted by referee Thomas Taylor.
There was little drama in the final round, as Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) would go on to become the first man to beat Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) and earn arguably the biggest win of his career.
"He hits harder than everybody I've faced," Benavidez said. "He's a good fighter but I think my experience alone, I've seen so many different styles. I've seen Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, [Oleksandr] Gvozdyk [and] Anthony Dirrell. I'm just getting better and better. This dude was good. He brought it until the 12th round. I just showed what level I'm on."
Benavidez landed 224 of his 553 punches, including 181 power shots and 76 to the body. Morrell landed 165 of 601 punches.
A potential bout between Benavidez and Canelo is one of the biggest that can be made in the sport. With the fan bases for both fighters, it's not far-fetched to say they could easily host it in a stadium.
Unfortunately, it appears to be another fight on a long list of dream fights that will have to be debated for now.
