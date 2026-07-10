DAZN Completes Monopoly By Adding Last Major Boxing Promotion

DAZN is now one step closer to completing a boxing broadcast monopoly.

The subscription service has always been the primary platform for boxing fans to access fights, with Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions and BOXXER broadcasting on DAZN for years. The company added to its robust lineup by adding Top Rank Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions earlier in 2026.

DAZN added another major promotion to its growing list by announcing a partnership with Premier Boxing Champions on Thursday.

PBC and DAZN announce deal

"I'm very excited about today to be able to announce a partnership between DAZN and Premier Boxing Champions," DAZN Head of PR Britton Hardin said at the Rolando Romero vs. Teofimo Lopez introductory press conference.

"[PBC is] one of the outstanding, stellar promotions of modern day boxing. It really shows what we're trying to do at DAZN. That's bringing the best fights, the best fighters and the biggest fight nights under one platform so that the audience can be super-served."

PBC has been broadcasting most of its events on Amazon Prime Video. Up until the DAZN announcement, its major events had been available for pay-per-view purchase on the popular streaming platform.

PBC events will likely continue to simulcast on Prime Video until the end of 2026, when its current broadcast deal is set to expire. Prime Video has an active global distribution deal with DAZN.

PBC completes DAZN Boxing monopoly

After adding PBC, Zuffa Boxing is the only major promotion to which DAZN does not own the broadcast rights. The Dana White-run promotion still has multiple years left on Paramount+, a platform it shares with sister company UFC.

In addition to adding more content to its slate, DAZN recently breached linear television by broadcasting 'The Fight,' headlined by Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell, on TNT on July 4. A few more fall events are already scheduled to be broadcast on TNT in the United States.

Abdullah Mason | Courtesy: Top Rank

DAZN remains estranged from a few other mid-level promotions, including Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and ProBox TV. But whenever a major fight is announced, fans can now fully expect to catch it on DAZN.

With Zuffa Boxing operating under its own rule set, DAZN houses every major promotion fans have become accustomed to over the years. The channel recently announced an "Ultimate" plan that gives boxing fans access to every event, including pay-per-view cards, for $49.99 per month.

PBC is currently the primary home of David Benavidez, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, Errol Spence Jr., Stephen Fulton, Mario Barrios and the Charlo brothers, among others. Al Haymon's company has also promoted Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who is expected to eventually return to the ring in 2027.