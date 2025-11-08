DAZN Announces New Subscription Bundle For Boxing Fans

Boxing fans now have a new way to conveniently watch and follow the sport.

For decades, DAZN has been the primary way to watch most major boxing events in North America. However, the subscription service and pay-per-view model have made it an expensive sport to follow year-round.

The company is now looking to cut costs with the new DAZN Ultimate Plan, which it announced on Friday. The plan costs $44.99 in the United States and will include every Fight Night event streamed on the platform, in addition to access to all pay-per-view fight cards.

DAZN currently owns the streaming rights to all Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions events. It also broadcasts the majority of Most Valuable Promotions' events and is home to Misfits Boxing.

The only three major promotions DAZN does not broadcast are Premier Boxing Champions, Zuffa Boxing and Top Rank Boxing. Zuffa Boxing recently inked a deal with Paramount+, while PBC remains with Amazon Prime and Top Rank currently airs fights on its own channel.

Fans might not be happy about dropping $50 per month to watch boxing, but it is substantially cheaper for those who buy every major pay-per-view event. Boxing fans previously had to spend $19.99 for DAZN's base subscription and up to $59.99 for each pay-per-view fight card.

Die-hard fans who purchased everything would have been spending up to $79.98 per month before taxes. From that perspective, the $49.99 Ultimate Plan is a significant discount.

The new plan comes less than a year after Turki Alalshikh announced he would be lowering pay-per-view prices across the board. Alalshikh made the decision based on the impact illegal streaming had on boxing.

DAZN Ultimate Plan begins with Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The DAZN Ultimate Plan is available to purchase immediately, as of the company's announcement. Fans who invest in the service can have access to the product as soon as November.

Early buyers of the DAZN Ultimate Plan will have access to everything the platform has to offer beginning on Saturday, when Vergil Ortiz Jr. defends the WBC interim super lightweight title. Ortiz will attempt his second defense of the belt against former world title challenger Erickson Lubin.

The Ultimate Plan will also give fans access to Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2, another pay-per-view event scheduled for Nov. 15. Buying each event separately would set American fans back over $100, making the new bundle a half-priced discount for the month.

