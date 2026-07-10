Jermall Charlo Seeks Title Fight Against WBA Champ Jaime Munguia

Boxing stands alone in one regard. Athletes can wait well over a year to get back into action. Promotional beef, legal entanglements, organizational politics, and the physical toll can keep fighters out for extended periods.

Chances remain high that the better a fighter is, the more time off they will receive. Some opponents will also duck anyone who can beat them handily, extending their time off even further.

Jermall Charlo is not what many would label a busy fighter. In the last six years, he's fought just four times. Some of the veteran boxer's inactivity is of his own doing, as he's racked up numerous arrests. Yet, at 36 years old and with very little ring wear and tear, Charlo stands as a potential roadblock for anyone at 168-175 pounds.

Yet, he appears to set his sights on one particular match.

Charlo seeks Munguia fight

Jaime Munguia

Jaime Munguia is the current WBA super-middleweight titleholder, defeating former champion Armando Resendiz to claim the title. Originally, Charlo was supposed to face Munguia. However, in the boxer's own words, one of the aforementioned hiccups prevented the bout.

“Negotiations didn't work out in my favor. I'm not here to just fight for money. I'm going to fight for my legacy, and I want to make it worthwhile," Charlo told The Ring.

Charlo's legacy resides in two things: who he fights and, as he mentioned, what he fights for. In other words, championships. Championships enhance both legacy and bank account. Instead of chasing superfights without a belt attached, Charlo looks to play the long game. Now, he wants Munguia. Charlo watched the Resendiz victory and earned a new respect for the 29-year-old.

"Munguia boxed. He showed us a different side of him. He showed himself as a true champion. He stood in the pocket, and he got hit a couple of times. I like the fighter. I think that’s a good fight for me."

In essence, Munguia displays fight-ending power at every juncture of the battle, knocking out opponents at different points. He takes a methodical route to the finish, alternating between pushing a frenetic pace and looking for an opening to inflict damage.

From a size aspect, the fighters look similar, sporting the same height, but Charlo enjoys a two-inch reach advantage. Yet he wants to fight Munguia in close, negating the advantage and potentially leading to a wild brawl.

With so many gaps in inactivity, can Charlo claim another world championship?