De La Hoya Slams Canelo Vs Berlanga Fight And Weighs In On Turki Alalshikh
“Oh, hello again, guess what time it is. Time for your new favourite five minutes of the week, Clap Back Thursdays. This one actually may be my favourite so far. So, it turns out that I am not the only one that thinks that Canelo is an arrogant piece of sh**. Turki Al Shikh recently revealed that Canelo refused to see him in person and isn’t entertaining any deals to be done with him, why? Because he’s outpriced himself so much that the Saudis don’t even want to deal with him and its all because he will do anything not to fight David Benavidez,” said De La Hoya in a video posted on X.
The man behind Riyadh Season and a major force in boxing, Alalshkih, posted a new update on social media on Tuesday saying that he is no longer pursuing a Crawford-Alvarez fight. Canelo Alvarez on the other hand dismissed Alalshkih's approach, stating he doesn't appreciate his negotiating style. Alvarez claimed he never sought the fight and if it happens, it will be on his terms
“Look, Turki is trying to make the fights that everyone wants to see and Canelo continues to take the fights that nobody wants to see. That takes me to Edgar Berlanga who is fighting Canelo on September 14th. Now, he claims he has the whole country behind him. Edgar, bro you’re from Brooklyn. I think I am more Puerto Rican than you are and I only lived there for six years, Puerto Ricco doesn’t claim you bro,” De La Hoya added.
Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBA, and WBO Super Middleweight World titles against undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, September 14th at T-Mobile Arena. On the upcoming bout, De la Hoya said:
“As I said weeks ago, this fight will not do well on September 14th. Not only because the matchup is okay but because they’re going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Now that’s a spectacle that everyone and their mother has been waiting to see since it opened up about a year ago. And who’s funding it and making it happen? Turki Alalshikh. Canelo, you’re really making the wrong enemies. But you know what? F*** you!”
De la Hoya questioned the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico narrative for the fight, pointing out that Berlanga is actually from New York.