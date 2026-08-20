Denzel Bentley Calls Out Terence Crawford, Sees ‘Superstar’ Opportunity [Exclusive]

World champion Denzel Bentley has called for Terence Crawford to come out of retirement and face him, telling KO on SI that a showdown with the boxing great could be his ticket to superstardom.

Crawford, 38, retired undefeated at 42-0 in December after producing the defining victory of his career.

He moved up to super middleweight and defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision in September 2025. The victory made Crawford a five-division world champion and a three-division undisputed champion.

Speculation about a Crawford comeback has persisted, though Crawford has repeatedly stated he's happily retired. Canelo has openly wanted a rematch, and media reports have suggested in recent weeks that Crawford has returned to the gym. He has also been very visible in attending major fights.

Bentley calls out Crawford

Terence Crawford speaks to media on September 13, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

“I’m more than happy to welcome him into the division,” Bentley said. “That’s one of my favorite fighters, so it’ll be a pleasure to share the ring with him.”

But his admiration will disappear as soon as the ink is dry on the contracts.

“I’ll be trying to beat him,” Bentley said. “It’d be a great opportunity for me to capitalize on becoming a superstar.”

Alvarez, on the other hand, doesn’t need a dance partner at present. The 36-year-old is scheduled to face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli on Oct. 31 in Saudi Arabia, his first fight since losing to Crawford.

It could be a tough fight for Alvarez, with Mbilli having the heart to make it a memorable night. Alvarez has always enjoyed a crowd advantage, but when he last fought in Saudi Arabia, he eeked out a close decision.

Alvarez himself has estimated that he has only three or four fights remaining, regardless of how the Mbilli fight goes. Were Mbilli to beat Canelo Alvarez, it wouldn't mean much to him, as he is a big enough name to find major fights in the future.

Bentley to defend title

Bentley, meanwhile, has his newly acquired middleweight championship that he must defend.

The British middleweight won the interim WBO title by stopping Endry Saavedra in the seventh round on April 4. It was perhaps a better fight ringside than it came across on TV. Bentley was later elevated to full WBO middleweight champion in July after Janibek Alimkhanuly vacated the belt as he prepared to move to super middleweight.

Janibek Alimkhanuly | IMAGO / AAP

Bentley acknowledged that being elevated rather than winning the full title in the ring leaves him wanting a signature victory to cement his status.

“It feels legit because I think it should have been,” Bentley said. “But I do think I also need a big win, so a bit of both. I think I need a good defense to kind of solidify it.”

Crawford would represent considerably more than a routine title defense to consolidate his hold on the title. Bentley nearly gave up on boxing and had applied to be an Amazon delivery driver before winning the interim title. It’s a great story and one that could help promote his fight with Crawford — if his dream fight comes true.