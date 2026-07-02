'Happily Retired' Terence Crawford Calls Out Conor McGregor's $200 Million Claim

Historically, when a boxer proclaims they are retired, few believe them. With the lure of a big-money payday lurking around the corner, staying in retirement becomes increasingly difficult.

Terence Crawford, even after his retirement, is still considered one of, if not the best, pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today. However, with the majority decision win over Canelo Alvarez as his swan song, Crawford still keeps his eyes on the sport.

With accolades and global respect, Crawford's opinions gain traction. And from Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor or a return fight, Crawford does not mince words when delivering his opinion. In a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, the multi-division champion offers his take, starting with returning to the ring.

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Crawford addresses retirement, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

“I’m happily retired, and I don’t see myself coming back," asserted Crawford, 38, who held 18 major titles in five different weight classes. Granted, most boxers offer that same reasoning when first stepping away.

However, Crawford could be different. He started working as an analyst for PBC, further distancing himself from the ring. Now, he gets to separate fact from fiction, an exercise that he performed on Conor McGregor's claim that he was offered a $200 million payday to fight him in an MMA cage.

“That was a lie. There was no 200-million-dollar offer. That was never the case. He’s making up numbers.”

IMAGO / Bildbyran

What potentially lends credence to Crawford's account is his next response, which asks whether he would have accepted the nine-figure payday.

“Yeah, I woulda did it. Why wouldn’t I? Back then, it would have been a good deal. Where I’m sitting at right now, I don’t need to do it. I’m in a different space in my life that I don’t have to take those fights. Back then, I probably would have took it. I’m not the best wrestler, but standing up, it’s only gonna take one shot and I’ll put him to sleep.”

Speaking of money, the topic of Floyd Mayweather's finances arose. Mayweather is in a precarious position these days, with legal issues mounting and speculation over his finances. Crawford, who diversified his portfolio and invested in real estate, offered a pointed opinion.

“Floyd got an expensive lifestyle, and if you’re not bringing in money, just as much money as you're spending, then, of course, you’re heading down the wrong path. It’s definitely a lesson learned to these young up-and-coming athletes – and not just boxing, just athletes around the world – that tomorrow is not promised.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / Photo News

"You need to make the right investments… You can hinder yourself and burn yourself thinking you’re gonna get another cheque. You got to plan for the future. Some people don’t do that.”

Crawford doesn't believe that Mayweather ran out of money. Instead, he may not be in the ultra-elite, but that doesn't mean all his money is gone.

If the Helwani interview proved anything, it is that Crawford appears happy and content in his retirement. Now, that doesn't mean that he will not get the itch. Yet, for now, the ring appears to be a part of Crawford's past.