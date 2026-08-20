Former World Champ Says Christian Mbilli Winning ‘Might Do Us All a Favor’

Dominance atop the division is not new to the sport of boxing. Terence Crawford retired with more than one undisputed reign in a division. Similarly, Claressa Shields cleans out divisions biannually. As a result, holding dominion over a weight class is not a rarity in the sport.

History usually shows that great fighters dominate their divisions during their respective title reigns. Canelo Alvarez is no different.

In December 2018, Alvarez (63-3-2) knocked out Rocky Fielding to claim the WBA super middleweight crown. For the next seven years, the legendary boxer claimed a share of the 168-pound crown and collected other major titles in the division. Until the aforementioned Crawford dispatched Alvarez last September, it appeared as though he would stay atop the division.

Now, with Crawford happily enjoying his retirement, the 36-year-old Alvarez has another chance at a title.

Christian Mbilli | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Malignaggi wants Mbilli to win to avoid 'logjam'

On Halloween night, Alvarez will face Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title, seeking his 11th major championship and fifth at 168 pounds. Meanwhile, everyone around the sport seems somewhat displeased with Alvarez competing for another super middleweight crown. Former world champion-turned-analyst Paulie Malignaggi did not hesitate to offer his opinion on BoxingScene Today.

“Mbilli might do us all a favor and win. I’m not going to speak for everybody, but please avoid another logjam. "

If you look at the Ring Magazine rankings, which also feature alphabet organizations, the logjam at the top doesn't truly exist. For example, the IBF title (currently held by Osley Iglesias) doesn't have a No. 1 or No. 2 challenger. Jamie Munguia holds the WBA version, with Alvarez being listed as the No. 2 challenger. Hamzah Sheeraz holds the WBO strap, with Canelo as his No. 1 challenger. Malinaggi forgets that the WBA logjam isn't any of Alvarez's doing. Mbilli is the champion, and Lester Martinez is the interim, which is an organizational issue.

Malignaggi believes Mbilli can beat Canelo

Canelo Alvarez | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

When asked about the outcome, Malinaggi offers quite a different viewpoint than before.

"I think it is a tough fight for Canelo, honestly. Especially at this stage in his career, because this guy (Mbilli) has got a really big engine. Mbilli is the kind of guy who, when you're older, is a miserable opponent. You would rather not fight at that pace when you're older. I could also see that Mbilli would give Canelo a rematch if he wins and Canelo would be like, 'Man, I'm good.’ I think the pace might be just too uncomfortable.”

Alvarez has never ducked challenges from fighters of varied styles. For example, he fought a prime Floyd Mayweather and was thoroughly outclassed. Dmitry Bivol and Crawford gave him more than he could handle, yet he still charged forward. With his legacy firmly cemented, Canelo can take whatever fight he chooses and really doesn't need to step in the ring. He chooses to.

What we do know is that Alvarez will square up with Mbilli this Halloween, whether anyone likes it or not.