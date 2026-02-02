Deontay Wilder Claims to Have Proof Tyson Fury Cheated in Their Fights

Deontay Wilder is reigniting his rivalry with Tyson Fury over four years after their last fight. According to him, only one of their three championship fights was legitimate.

Wilder is preparing to return to the ring against Derek Chisora in April, but he has not forgotten about his trilogy with Fury. 'The Gypsy King' officially owns two wins over him in three of the biggest heavyweight title fights of the last decade, but Wilder believes he has "proof" that the Englishman cheated to beat him.

Wilder claimed he is compiling the evidence to make a documentary that he believes will expose Fury.

"He didn't win nothing; they gave it to him," Wilder said in a dual interview with Chisora for Ring Magazine.

"I can't think about the third one, but the two of them, he definitely cheated. I got proof and evidence of that. When I do my movie about it, it's gonna be presented. I'm gonna bring the people and the artifacts and everything I know. Why do you think he can't come back to America now? The man cheated. He's the biggest cheater in boxing history."

Deontay Wilder claims Tyson Fury cheated in 2/3 of their fights 🗣️



“The 2 of them he definitely cheated. I got proof and evidence of that…why you think he can’t come back to America now? And if I’m lying then PLEASE tell him to sue me‼️”



🎥 @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/5ymVXAZiA4 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) February 2, 2026

Wilder recently revealed that he considered retiring after learning about aspects of the boxing industry he disagreed with. Perhaps the "evidence" he supposedly discovered played a part in that.

Regardless, Wilder knows Fury will deny his claims. He openly asked Fury to sue him for defamation of character as another way for him to potentially reveal his proof.

"If I'm lying, please tell him to sue me of defamation of character so I can have the proof. I want that. I can't wait."

Deontay Wilder accuses referee of aiding Tyson Fury in first fight

Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) and Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Wilder did not specifically state how he feels Fury cheated, but multiple rumors already have that covered. Many of Wilder's fans accused Fury of removing the padding in his gloves during their second fight, which they deemed "Glove-gate."

Wilder has fueled that rumor and has already accused Fury of tampering with his gloves before that fight. He also believes 'The Gypsy King' had help in their first meeting.

The first fight was the only one that Fury did not win, with it ending as a split draw. Wilder, however, believes he was robbed of a knockout victory and accused referee Jack Reiss of giving Fury additional time to recover.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Wilder believes Reiss had a racial bias toward Fury.

"Being a black man with dark skin, it's harder to believe me than a white man," Wilder said. "In that first fight, the referee, that's white supremacy. You know what he said? He did what he thought was best for boxing. No, your job is to count his a** out. He gave him an extra 15 count. Everybody know that. It is what it is."

Wilder's 50th professional training camp has already begun, and his focus will be solely on Chisora for the next two months. However, expect the cheating accusations to ramp up as soon as that fight ends.