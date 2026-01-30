Anthony Joshua Chokes Up in Emotional First Public Video Since Fatal Car Crash

One month after a fatal car crash took the lives of two of his friends and sent him to the hospital, Anthony Joshua has made his first on-camera appearance.

While Joshua has released statements on social media since the crash, he had not appeared on video until Thursday.

He released a heartfelt six-minute message to fans on his YouTube channel titled "My Brother's Keeper for Life," during which he let all his emotions out about the traumatic losses of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, whom he called his "right" and his "left."

Joshua speaks out

"This is the best way I could reach out to all of you worldwide who were showing so much love, care [and] support through the tragic, traumatic time where we lost Latz and Sina," Joshua said.

"They're my brothers. They're my friends, first and foremost, and then we became business partners, hustlers, lieutenants, generals, everything. We became housemates; we were living together. It's a shame. What can I say? One day, my time will come, and I'm not scared, either. It's actually comforting now that I know I got two brothers on the other side.

"I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right. Throughout this journey that I've been on, I didn't even realize that I was walking with giants that kept me protected, kept me sheltered."

Anthony Joshua briefly touches on his future after fatal car crash

Since the crash, fans have been wondering if Joshua will return to the ring at all. He was already on the back end of his career, and should he fight again, it would be his first time competing without Ghami and Ayodele in his camp.

Joshua did not address his boxing career, but he told fans what he would be doing next. 'AJ' vowed to continue the work his friends had started before their tragic deaths for the rest of his life.

Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

" I understand my duties. I understand what they wanted to do for their families. My goal is to continue to help them achieve their goals. Even though they might not be here in the physical, when I pray at night, when I pray in the morning, I know, spiritually, they're gonna aid me through.

"I don't want to say legacy, because I got all those questions before my fight in Miami. It ain't about legacy, it's just doing what's right. I know I'm gonna do what's right for them. It's about what's important to me, and they're very important team members. Very important friends and two of my brothers."

