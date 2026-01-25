Derek Chisora FaceTimes Deontay Wilder While Signing Fight Contract

Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora is at least one-half complete.

The fight was reportedly agreed upon last week, with it set to be officially announced in the coming days. Chisora did his part to make the fight official by signing the bout agreement, which he showed Wilder in real time.

Chisora called Wilder as he put pen to paper, allowing the two to engage in friendly banter over the phone. Chisora jokingly warned Wilder that he "better be ready," to which the former WBC heavyweight champion replied with enthusiasm.

"Last man standing 50 done," Chisora tweeted.

Wilder did not confirm that he signed the contract, but Chisora's "50 done" statement suggests that both fighters have now signed. The fight will be the 50th match of both fighters' professional careers.

Details of the fight — including the date, location and promotion — have not yet been released. There will supposedly be a press conference at the end of the month to officially announce the matchup and its relevant details.

The 42-year-old Chisora has already confirmed that the fight with Wilder will be the final of his two-decade-long career. 'War' has made that claim multiple times before, but he assured fans that he will officially hang up his gloves after his 50th walk to the ring.

Wilder, however, does not plan to call it a career any time soon. Despite admitting that he has struggled to remain motivated recently, the 40-year-old 'Bronze Bomber' has also claimed that he will continue fighting for another decade.

Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora meet on differing paths

Deontay Wilder | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Chisora sees the light at the end of the tunnel, Wilder is still eyeing the title. Despite being just 2-4 in his last six fights, Wilder is clearly the fighter Oleksandr Usyk wants to defend his titles against next.

After suffering three knockout losses in his last four defeats, Wilder picked up a tune-up win over Tyrrell Herndon in June 2025. The victory got him back on the winning track for just the second time since 2020.

Chisora, meanwhile, is on a three-fight win streak over the last three years. Since losing to then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in 2022, the Zimbabwean has collected wins over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin to improve to 36-13.

Chisora's win over Wallin was billed as 'The Last Dance' and intended to be the final fight of his career.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Gives Honest Assessment Of First Zuffa Boxing Event

Teddy Atlas Calls For Weight Cutting Changes After Scary UFC 324 Incident

Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr Trainers Promise 2026 Fight

Eddie Hearn Predicts UFC "Revolt" Amid Zuffa Boxing Launch

Max Kellerman Reveals Why He's Been 'Waiting' For Zuffa Boxing His Whole Life