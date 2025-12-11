Jake Paul Reveals Why Anthony Joshua Can’t Knock Him Out

There are now nine days until Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua meet in the boxing ring in the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. While many boxing fans couldn't believe this fight was actually occurring once it was announced, all indications show that this bout is indeed going down.

Outside of a concern for Paul's health, perhaps the biggest worry about this fight is that there's some sort of private or unspoken clause that Joshua is going to carry Paul through the fight, or at least not knock him out in the first couple of rounds. While this is absurd because of how it would impact Joshua's legacy, there's no doubt some believe this is the case.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jake Paul Gets Blunt About Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul was the guest on a December 10 episode of The Pat McAfee Show and admitted that he doesn't believe Joshua can knock him out, albeit not for the reasons many want to believe.

When asked whether the fight is going to end in a knockout one way or another, Paul said, "I don't think [Joshua] can knock me out because he's not gonna be able to line up his shots properly, to be able to land the hard punch. I think it's gonna be a very tough fight for multiple rounds, but then when I figure out his pacing, his style, his speed, his footwork, he's gonna get a little bit tired trying to chase me around.

"And then I'm gonna set up the shot. I'm not gonna say exactly what, but I see what it is, and I think it will end in the fifth or sixth round," Paul added with a wry smile.

"This is gonna be a very tough fight for multiple reasons..



I think I can end it in the 5th or 6th round"@jakepaul #PMSLive https://t.co/EkR4XQaFLl pic.twitter.com/TlqJjEDQsD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2025

At another point in the interview, Paul was asked what went into the decision to fight Joshua, and he said, "I see a lot of paths to victory in his style, and styles make fights. We all know that. He has lost to guys who are shorter mostly, and lighter, mostly, and faster than him. I see holes in his game, I see punches I can land that can hurt him.

"Now, we can definitely land punches on me, knock me out. He's more experienced, an Olympic gold medalist, two-time heavyweight champion of the world. This is definitely insane. I have to fight a perfect fight to be able to beat this guy. But I think I'm capable of that," Jake continued, per an X post from McAfee.

"And to me, at the end of the day, all of this is experience, all of this is fun, all of this is getting in there and continuing to improve my skills as I work toward a world championship in my own weight class."

"I have to fight a perfect fight to be able to beat Anthony Joshua..



I think that I'm capable of that" ~ @jakepaul #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1nOFNYE02E — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2025

Nobody can claim Paul has a lack of confidence.

The Latest Boxing News

Francis Ngannou Drops Bold Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Jai Opetaia Opponent Remains Hospitalized After Brutal KO Loss

Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight Collapse With Defiant Message

Teddy Atlas Gives Scorecard Take On Controversial Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Draw