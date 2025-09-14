Deontay Wilder Fight Teased By Former World Champion Who Faces Off With 'Bronze Bomber'
Deontay Wilder was able to snap a bad run of form in 2025, when he took a step down in competition to face Tyrell Anthony Herndon. The win in June was Wilder's first since 2022, when 'The Bronze Bomber' defeated Robert Helenius.
Now with a record of 44-4-1, Wilder is 2-4 in his last six fights in a run that includes defeats to Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, and Tyson Fury.
After getting back in the win column, Wilder's name was once again mentioned alongside top heavyweights for his next fight. Now, one former world champion has implied he will face the knockout artist.
Andy Ruiz Jr. Hints at Potential Deontay Wilder Fight: 'Coming Soon'
Former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. made headlines when he scored a stunning knockout over Anthony Joshua in a 2019 upset. However, a rematch loss would see the Mexican drop his world titles, not regaining champion status since.
Since facing Joshua, Ruiz scored back-to-back wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz, before drawing with Jarrell Miller. The 2024 draw was Ruiz Jr.'s last outing, but he is seemingly set to return.
Posting to his Instagram account, Ruiz Jr. has shared a video of him and Wilder facing off. The caption on the video reads, "Coming soon to a ring near you."
The fighters faced off at the Allegiant Stadium, where Canelo Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford later tonight. The fight has not been officially confirmed; however, neither man is scheduled for a professional bout at the time of writing.
Rumours had begun to circulate regarding a potential fight between Wilder and Francis Ngannou, who is 0-2 in professional boxing after losses to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Now, it appears as if the Mexican underdog is next for the American.
Ruiz Jr. currently boasts a professional record of 35-2-1, with his only losses coming to Joshua and Joseph Parker. Between both Wilder and Ruiz Jr., the fighters have a combined 65 wins by way of knockout.
Comments underneath Ruiz Jr.'s post imply that fans feel as if it would be a win for the Mexican should they meet. Replies on the post include fans saying, "Nah, Wilder doesn't have a chance right now with Andy," and "This is way too easy for Andy, what the heck?"
In terms of the ages of the fighters, Wilder is currently 39 years of age, while Ruiz Jr. is three years younger at 36 years old.
The Latest Boxing News