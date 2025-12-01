Oleksandr Usyk Breaks Silence On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has reacted to Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, with the heavyweight fight between the pair set to go down on December 19.
Many fans and experts were left stunned when the bout was announced, as they were surprised that 'The Problem Child' decided to step into the ring against a top-of-the-food-chain heavyweight who is a two-time world champion and a former Olympic gold medalist.
Paul is 12-1-0 (7 KOs), and his only defeat came against Tommy Fury back in 2023. Fury is arguably the only legitimate boxer of his size that Paul has faced so far in his career. Now he is up against AJ, one of the finest of this era, and significantly bigger than Paul.
Usyk knows Joshua in and out, having shared the ring with the British heavyweight for 24 rounds. While the Ukrainian won both fights, Joshua asked some stern questions of Usyk in their rematch. Now, Joshua is even training with Usyk's team for the upcoming Paul fight.
The two-time undisputed heavyweight champion has now shared his take on Jake vs Joshua.
Oleksandr Usyk compares Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Usyk thinks there is no comparison between Paul and Joshua and believes Paul is a Fiat while Joshua is a Rolls-Royce. Speaking to Boxing King Media, he said:
"[It's] dangerous for Anthony and for Jake Paul maybe. A Rolls-Royce can't have any kind of competition with a Fiat. It makes no sense. Anthony is Rolls-Royce, Jake Paul is a Fiat. So, big big problem for him."Oleksandr Usyk
Joshua has faced legends throughout his entire career, and for over a decade has been in world championship-level fights. Paul, meanwhile, has only been fighting for around five years and his opponents have mainly consisted of elderly boxers and MMA fighters.
Paul risks getting brutally knocked out by facing someone like Joshua. Fans, though, will have to give him his due respect if he somehow manages to hang in there against AJ, though.
Jake Paul makes weird Anthony Joshua comparison
Paul has kept up his trolling ahead of the fight and recently compared AJ winning the Olympic Gold Medal with him winning a local wrestling tournament. In a recent social media post, Paul wrote:
"In 2012 Anthony Joshua won the Olympic gold medal in boxing, but I won my local (very competitive btw) wrestling tournament. I was the best out of all 6 wrestlers that showed up. We are not the same."Jake Paul
