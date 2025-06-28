Deontay Wilder Shakes Off Ring Rust But His Future Is Still Unclear
Despite looking a bit rusty, the Bronze Bomber got the win he needed. Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) returned to winning form on Friday in Witchita, Kansas, when he stopped Tyrrell Herndon (24-6, 15 KOs) via TKO in the 7th round.
Herndon, wearing red gloves, shorts, and boots, had all the fashion choices of a tomato can. However, Herndon showed surprising head movement and defensive skills.
In his prime, Wilder had a snapping power and a long frame, which allowed him to load up his punches. He rarely did that on Friday in Wichita, though. At 39, he showed a level of patience that he will need to show if he plans to fight for a few more years. The composure he showed at times will serve him well.
Deontay Wilder now seeks a fight with Anthony Joshua. Ironically, Wilder turned down the Anthony Joshua fight in March 2019 even though streaming platform DAZN offered him $100 million for a three-fight package that year. The package was to include two fights against Anthony Joshua.
That fight might not be there this time, with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury reportedly set to fight in September, possibly on Netflix.
Given this reality, Francis Ngannou remains the most realistic opponent for Wilder. Ngannou is expected to return to the boxing ring soon, and a decisive win over the former UFC champion would reignite Wilder’s standing in the eyes of casual fans.
An equally compelling scenario could emerge if Anthony Joshua defeats Tyson Fury. In that case, a fourth fight between Wilder and Fury—Wilder vs. Fury IV—would be an exciting and marketable option for both fighters, especially if Wilder continues to show the patience and power that defined his comeback in Wichita.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Cites Floyd Mayweather In Blunt Message About Boxing 'Respect'
Jake Paul Taunts Canelo Alvarez With Hilarious Video Ahead Of Chavez Jr Clash
Fans All Say the Same Thing As UFC Legend Joins Max Kellerman For Canelo vs Crawford Coverage