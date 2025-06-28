Fans All Say the Same Thing As UFC Legend Joins Max Kellerman For Canelo vs Crawford Coverage
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is being built as the biggest fight of the century for a while now. There's no denying the fact that it is one of the most high-profile contests of the modern era, between two extremely skilled boxers.
A fight of this magnitude demands the highest quality of coverage, which is why the iconic voice of Max Kellerman has been brought in for commentary. Kellerman, though, isn't the only fan favorite broadcaster who will be in the booth.
Joining him is none other than Jon Anik, a man often termed as the voice of the UFC. Anik is the UFC's lead play-by-play commentator and he will now transition to boxing, a sport he previously covered earlier in his career.
Anik's inclusion in the broadcast has seen fans react on social media, and they are all thrilled with the decision to pair Anik with an iconic voice like Kellerman, as many believe it's the perfect combination.
X user @spideyguap wrote: "Holy smokes that’s actually cool. I like hearing Anik’s voice on UFC, really stands out and he speaks very clearly."
Another fan commented, "I’m ngl they’re cooking with Max Kellerman & Jon Anik good to see Max again after all this time."
Another fan @AlwaysAtMe, wrote: "Both iconic voices of combat sports! Legendary."
Another fan heaped praise on Anik, writing, "An impeccable decision! Forever a consummate professional and the best representative of this sport that we love!"
One fan (@darkenfade) thinks Jon Anik is the equivalent of Kellerman to the UFC, writing: "Actually crazy crossover. Jon Anik is the Max Kellerman of the UFC."
Apart from Anik and Kellerman, the legendary voice of Michael Buffer will definitely be on the broadcast. In all regards, the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight is getting all the attention that it deserves.
The fighters attended a recent press conference in Las Vegas on June 27, which was the final of their three city tour. The initial friendly vibe for the Canelo vs Crawford fight has diminished and there seems to be some heat between the pair, which only adds to the anticipation of the contest.
The talking for now is over. Both fighters will head to training camp to sharpen their tools ahead of their memorable showdown at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.
