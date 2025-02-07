Derek Chisora Reveals Why Oleksandr Usyk Gives Him PTSD
Oleksandr Usyk is arguably the greatest heavyweight of the modern era. The Ukrainian holds two wins each against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.
Usyk is also the first ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.
Chisora, set to take on Otto Wallin in Manchester this weekend, spoke on the Ariel & Ade show ahead of his contest and made some interesting comments about Usky, claiming that he gets PTSD from the 38-year-old.
Chisora said:
That Ukrainian guy gives you PTSD. He made my young brother [Joshua] cry on the stage, he made Tyson Fury retire. Nobody can deal with him. I sat down with him a couple of weeks ago. I asked him where he lives now, he said: ‘Ukraine. Yesterday my security told me to go in the bomb shelter but I said ‘no’. Rockets are flying past my house but me, I sleep'.- Derek Chisora
He added:
When he’s telling me this story, I ask myself, ‘What do you have to have to beat him?’ The guy is lying down and rockets are flying past his house. While you’re in your big house in Knightsbridge where the only problem you have is taxis beeping outside your door. How do you beat a guy like that? You have to have craziness.- Derek Chisora
Oleksandr Usyk last fought in December 2024 and earned his second win against Tyson Fury. Any news regarding Usyk's potential return date is yet to come.
