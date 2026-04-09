Derek Chisora Breaks Silence After Retirement Loss to Deontay Wilder

Derek 'War' Chisora has one final message to the fans following his eventful loss to Deontay Wilder.

In classic 'War' fashion, Chisora went out on his shield, losing a knockdown-filled blood and guts battle with Wilder in his 50th and final professional bout. The 42-year-old only had a few words for fans after the fact, thanking everyone for the love and support in his swan song.

"We went all in at The O2 for fight 50," Chisora tweeted. "I appreciate all of the love and messages since. Thanks to @PlayUndisputed for their support #RuletheRing #ChisoraWilder #warchisora."

We went all in at The O2 for fight 50. I appreciate all of the love and messages since. Thanks to @PlayUndisputed for their support 🙏🏾 #RuleTheRing #ChisoraWilder #warchisora pic.twitter.com/2uepKS1gKM — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) April 8, 2026

Chisora came up one judge short of ending his career on a high note, losing a 115-111, 15-113 and 112-115 split decision in his final act. Compubox had Chisora landing 18 more punches in the 12-round affair, but he was knocked down twice and nearly stopped on multiple occasions.

The loss dropped Chisora to 36-14 and ended a three-fight win streak that spanned over two years. Conversely, Wilder is now on his first win streak since 2019, when he was still the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion.

Chisora ends his career as a one-time world title challenger who has fought nearly every relevant, high-level heavyweight of his era. In addition to Wilder, he has also shared the ring with current and former champions Tyson Fury, Kubrat Pulev, Agit Kabayel, Dillian Whyte and David Haye.

Chisora has promoted his last three fights as his retirement, but he insisted that the Wilder matchup would truly be his last. 'War' was seemingly content to keep the ball rolling after beating Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin, but with his win streak now over, he appears to be done once and for all.

Derek Chisora retires with thrilling war against Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Not only did Chisora lose his momentum, but he is also going out in the best possible way. In a fight that nobody truly knew what to expect from either fighter, Wilder and Chisora gave the fans everything they could have realistically hoped for.

While beating on each other for eight rounds, the heavyweights gave fans a moment they will remember for years to come. Following a knockdown, Wilder had Chisora fully against the ropes before visibly telling his hurt foe, "I love you," and getting the same utterance in response.

You heard Wilder's 'I love you', now hear Derek Chisora say it back in a never-seen-before moment 🤯



Click our link in bio, or go to https://t.co/FoiaUucafv to watch the full episode of #ChisoraWilder Fight Night RAW 🤝#fightnightraw 🤳 pic.twitter.com/SE3Jv1KmVZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 7, 2026

Many fans expected the fight to end with a knockout, especially after Wilder floored Chisora. 'The Bronze Bomber' claimed he held back for the safety of his longtime friend, and the surreal in-fight exchange certainly gives some credence to that sentiment.