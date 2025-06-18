Despite Loss George Kambosos Already Has Another Big Fight On The Table
Despite losing to Richardson Hitchins this past weekend at Madison Square Garden, George Kambosos Jr. is already being lined up for another high-profile bout.
Adam Azeem, one of Britain’s brightest boxing prospects, has called out Kambosos on social media. At just 22 years old, Azeem is undefeated in 13 fights and currently holds the IBO title — a fringe belt often overlooked in elite boxing circles.
While the title may not carry much weight, a fight with Kambosos could significantly raise Azeem’s profile. Azeem has even suggested September 25th as a date for the encounter.
If Kambosos were to travel to London and pull off an upset, it would instantly put him back in the conversation in the division. For Azeem, a victory over Kambosos would represent a real step forward — a legitimate win over a former unified world champion. So far, his most notable victories have come against O’Hara Davies and Sergey Lipinets, the latter a former IBF light-welterweight champion.
Some people wait their entire lives for a big moment and let it just pass by. For Kambosos, that moment came on November 27, 2021. He grabbed it with both hands and shocked the world with a split-decision win over Teofimo Lopez, capturing the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles. He is a legitimate star in his native Australia.
Since then, however, Kambosos’ record has been disappointing: just two wins in his last six fights. Still, he continues to leverage the prestige of that win over Lopez, and a bout against Azeem makes sense for both men.
The Latest Boxing News
'Sugar' Shane Mosley Gives Manny Pacquiao Blunt Advice About Boxing At 46
Shane Mosley Reveals What Could Lead To Terence Crawford's Downfall vs Canelo Alvarez
Manny Pacquiao’s PED Drug Test Results Revealed Before Mario Barrios Fight
Eddie Hearn Gets Brutally Honest About Manny Pacquiao’s Return Against Mario Barrios