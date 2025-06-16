Eddie Hearn Gets Brutally Honest About Manny Pacquiao’s Return Against Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao is set to return to action on July 19, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This marks Pacquiao's first in-ring appearance since his 2021 defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
An accomplished legend of the sport and one of the greatest boxers of all time, Pacquiao is now 46. Many are skeptical of his decision to return at this age while his opponent, Barrios, is 16 years younger than 'Pacman'.
Eddie Hearn has now given his brutally honest verdict. He wishes Pacquiao the best of luck, but thinks it's sad to see a diminished version of a legend get into the ring. While he is not a massive admirer of Barrios' capabilities, Hearn thinks his youth will win the reigning WBC champ the fight.
Hearn also claimed that Pacquiao being ranked number five by WBC after his four year hiatus is a mockery of the sport before further discussing the fight.
Speaking to Fight Hype, Hearn said:
Barrios is not the greatest world champion but I think he’s better than what we saw the last time out, when he boxed on the Mike Tyson card, and I think he’ll beat Manny Pacquiao quite handily.
The Matchroom Boxing head added:
I’m happy for Manny but it just should work out like that, and you’ll see a shot legend in the ring, which I think is quite sad. But, listen, if he wants to do it and he’s got the will to do it, good luck to him. But I just don’t think you should be out five years, not fight anybody, and then just stroll back into the rankings because you’re Manny Pacquiao.
In his final prediction, Hearn said:
Do the fight, but it shouldn’t be for the world championship, in my opinion. But I don’t think he has a chance at all, even though Barrios has showed no great form. I think he’ll just be too young and strong for him.
Manny Pacquiao is the only eight division champion in boxing history and has a professional record of 62-8-2. However, speed, power, and instincts were the Filipino's greatest attributes during his career. At 46, those traits are now likely significantly diminished.
Mario Barrios, meanwhile, is 29-2-1 with 18 knockout wins and has the chance to get a win over an all-time great on July 19.
The Latest Boxing News:
Canelo vs Crawford: Amir Khan Predicts Who ‘Wins The Fight Easily'
Eddie Hearn Says Terence Crawford Has an Even Better Opponent Than Canelo Alvarez
Jake Paul Says He’s The Greatest Thing In Boxing Since Muhammad Ali
Jermall Charlo Switches Stance About Potential Canelo Alvarez Fight