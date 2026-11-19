Gervonta Davis, despite prolonged inactivity, remains one of the most talked-about fighters in the sport. The former lightweight champion has not fought since his controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, 2025.

In that year and a half, Davis needed to deal with legal issues. On top of that, he seemed eternally stuck in fight negotiations as he looks forward to continuing his career. Regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, Davis excites crowds with his hard-hitting style.

Yet in boxing, as in most sports, a prevailing notion always takes hold. While some label it recency bias, a strong last impression lingers in the minds of fans and the media. At the same time, Davis' majority-decision win over Roach did not sit right with the boxing community. Devin Haney aired his thoughts regarding the controversial decision.

Lamont Roach punches Gervonta "Tank" Davis during a March 1, 2025 fight. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Devin Haney slams referee and Davis over Roach win

Devin Haney is the current WBO welterweight champion. Like Davis, he is undefeated and widely regarded as a pound-for-pound contender. Haney sat down with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to discuss Roach versus Davis and did not hold back when asked if he had won.

"We all thought that Lamont won. Go back and look at the fight. We've never seen a guy take a knee in the middle of a fight. If they deduct those points, he really lost." Devin Haney

Looking at the scorecards, Haney's assertions make sense. According to the judges, Roach won at least three of the last five rounds and two in the middle of the fight. On top of that, one controversial sequence, according to Haney, still needs criticism.

Devin Haney makes it CRYSTAL CLEAR that Gervonta Davis LOST to Lamont Roach even without the bad call from the ref and the WHOLE WORLD saw it 🌍



As you can’t call a time out just cause a lil grease dribbled into your eye@ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/ZBxZD2z4os — Boxing Massacre (@BoxingMassacre) November 18, 2026

In the ninth round, Davis ate a straight jab to the right eye. He turned away from Roach and knelt. Referee Steve Willis neither counted nor deducted a point. If he had, that point would have ended all doubt and landed the decision squarely in Davis' favor. Haney chastised the champion for justifying his own hair creasing into his eye as the excuse.

"You could have grease in your eye, you could have blood in your eye, you could have sweat in your eye... You can't just say, 'Oh, timeout.'"

It's also forbidden for Davis' corner to remove the apron in order to clean his eyes. Haney truly believes that Roach won the fight. Now, are his recent thoughts an effort to parlay the controversy into a fight with Davis? Right now, that may need to wait as Davis looks otherwise occupied.