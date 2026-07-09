Shakur Stevenson Signs Multifight Deal With Dana White–Backed Zuffa Boxing

LOS ANGELES—Shakur Stevenson, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, has signed a multifight deal with Zuffa Boxing, Stevenson tells Sports Illustrated.

Stevenson, 29, has been a sought-after free agent the last few months. In January, he scored a lopsided decision win over Teofimo Lopez to pick up a 140-pound title, becoming a world champion in his fourth weight division. Zuffa, fronted by UFC boss Dana White, is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia–based company Sela and TKO Group Holdings.

“This was the right deal for me because obviously they got the big money behind them,” says Stevenson. “Also they’re ready to put me in the biggest fights possible. And I just feel like it’s that time in my career, I feel like now we’re ready to fight the biggest fights and fight the best fighters and see who is who. And I think it’s that time.”

Prior to agreeing to a deal with Zuffa, Stevenson had been negotiating with his former promoter, Top Rank, for a fight with Raymond Muratalla, a 135-pound champion. The deal with Zuffa has been in place for several weeks, Stevenson confirmed.

Stevenson is the most significant name signed to Zuffa’s stable, joining former 168-pound title challenger Edgar Berlanga, former 140-pound titleholder Richardson Hitchins and British star Conor Benn. Still, the majority of the talent in and around Stevenson’s weight divisions are aligned with rival promoters.

Stevenson does not see that as an obstacle, citing the influence of Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, whose deep pockets have brought rival promoters together over the last few years.

“All of boxing is under one umbrella, however we want to look at it,” says Stevenson. “We could play as though these beefs and these wars, but they all got to answer to the big dog. That’s Turki. And when the big dog, if he want the biggest and best fights, I don’t think nothing is going to get in the way of that.”

Who Stevenson Is Targeting to Fight Next

In an interview, Stevenson made it clear what big fight he is targeting: Devin Haney, a 147-pound titleholder. Stevenson and Haney have been negotiating on social media the last few weeks, though Haney, a promotional free agent, has not committed to Zuffa and is facing a mandatory title defense against Keyshawn Davis, a close friend of Stevenson’s.

Stevenson emphasized that if Haney wanted to fight, he would not need to bring the belt. Zuffa has created its own titles, though Stevenson said that belt wouldn’t be necessary, either.

“With all due respect to Zuffa, I appreciate them too for giving me this opportunity and I’m down with them just as much as they’re down with me,” says Stevenson. “But the Devin Haney fight is just so big to where me and him could fight and no belts need to even be talked about. We don’t even have to mention a belt. All that matters is Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson and who’s the best.”

One name Stevenson is not interested in is José “Rayo” Valenzuela, a former 140-pound titleholder who recently signed with Zuffa. Valenzuela is coming off a second-round knockout win over Edwin De Los Santos, who lost a narrow decision to Stevenson in 2023. Still, Stevenson insisted he is not interested in the fight.

“With all due respect to Rayo, that’s not an interesting fight for me,” says Stevenson. “I had seen Rayo get out there in front of Gary Antuanne Russell and I saw Antuanne Russell beat him up. just so many times I had watched him have bad nights, so he’s not really in my card. So even if they bring it to the table, me personally, I don’t think I will be fighting Rayo at all.”

Stevenson describes his agreement with Zuffa as “a partnership.” He says the intention is to fight again in 2026 and stay on a two fight per year plan as his career moves forward.

“I feel like now I’m at a point where my career is not just ran by somebody else,” says Stevenson. “It’s going to be me with input and I’m able to say and do things. I have put in a lot of work for this moment.”

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