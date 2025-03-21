Ryan Garcia Speaks Out On Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Knockdown Controversy
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought out a majority draw on March 1. The clash was marred with controversy as Davis took a knee during the ninth round of the fight which wasn't counted as a knockdown.
The contest ended in a majority draw, adding a stain to Davis' previously perfect record. Many believe him taking a knee should've counted as a knockdown, which could have swayed the result in Roach's favor.
Ryan Garcia, who has previously fought 'Tank', has now given his breakdown of the contest. He credited Roach, and think Davis gave away too much during the fight.
Speaking on the Ring Champs with AK & Barak podcast, Garcia said:
Tank did what he usually does, give away the rounds. And Lamont always had an answer for everything. Anytime Tank even had even a little sense of trying to pick it up Roach always came back And I felt like he boxed perfect to me.
Garcia added that Davis lacked aggression, saying that Roach has Davis' number. 'King Ry' further added that he thought Roach won and the commission needs to right the situation. He said:
I thought Lamont won from from what I seen in the fight. I thought Lamont won. And I think the commission does need to do something with that knee because if they don't then all of us are going to think we could take a knee anytime we want. You know they got to do something about it. I mean they they did something about me. You got to do something about other people. You know rules are rules right? It's you know, I like Tank though personally, but a rule is a rule. You can't go and take a knee.
