Devin Haney's Father Gives Major Statement On Ryan Garcia Rematch Status
Few fights that took place in 2024 had more hype around them than the showdown between Devin Haney and "King" Ryan Garcia, on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight title. While Garcia won this bout via majority decision on fight night, the verdict was eventually made into a No Contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance.
This inconclusive outcome made a rematch between Haney and Garcia even bigger. And all indications were that after both Haney and Garcia faced different opponents during the May 2 card at Times Square, they would rematch later this year — as long as both fighters won.
However, while Haney beat Jose Ramirez (in a very boring bout) on May 2, Garcia lost to Rolly Romero, which sparked questions about whether Haney vs. Garcia II would take place.
Bill Haney (Devin's father and head trainer) sent a clear message about the potential for a rematch during his May 13 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"Right now, we're expecting the same [rematch date] that we agreed to. The October date, and whipping him out," Haney said about the Garcia rematch.
When Helwani asked Haney whether Garcia losing the fight affected plans for the rematch, Haney said, "It didn't affect us. It didn't affect the way that we look at him... I think they've already done promotion for the fight leading up to it... We've spent time negotiating that fight and for all intents and purposes, we believe that that's the next fight."
Haney then said that the rematch is slated for mid-October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It sounds like this Haney vs. Rematch is still all systems go.
