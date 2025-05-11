Ryan Garcia Rebounds From Times Square Crying Scene By Partying With 'Wifey'
On May 2, "King" Ryan Garcia suffered a disappointing upset defeat against Rolly Romero in the main event of Riyadh Season's "Fatal Fury" card that took place in New York City's Times Square.
Boxing fans were hoping that this fight could make up for the consecutive lackluster bouts that occurred on the undercard. And while Romero did knock Garcia down in the second round, the rest of the fight was relatively uneventful, and Garcia ended up earning the second loss of his career via unanimous decision.
After the fight ended, a video of Garcia crying in a van around the Times Square venue was posted on social media and caught a ton of attention.
Rolly Romero spoke on this viral moment of his opponent during a May 6 interview with The Danza Project, where he said, "They want to all talk s*** about Ryan Garcia crying in the van after the fight and all that stuff, right? But I'll tell you like this: On the same time, when I went into my van, I sat down and I cried too."
It seems that Garcia has since rebounded from this emotional moment. On May 10, he posted a video to his Instagram story of him at what looked to be a pool party with several women. The post was captioned, "Enjoying time with the wifey 😍😍😍".
Garcia is referring to the woman next to him in the video, who is technically his ex-wife Andrea Célina.
It's good to see that Garcia is back to enjoying himself after pocketing a ton of money earlier this month.
