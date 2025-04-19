'Secret' To Beating Gervonta Davis Revealed By Devin Haney's Dad
The jury is still out on whether Gervonta "Tank" Davis got exposed during his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach, which ended in a majority draw.
While Tank has had stretches of sub-par performance in fights and has even been down before, he has always managed to make up for it with his vicious power, which is shown by 28 of his 30 professional wins being by KO.
But once it became clear that Roach could handle his power, Davis' biggest assert diminished and he didn't have the same dominance as his fans have become accustomed to.
It was fascinating for the boxing world to see Davis face this type of adversity in the ring. And during an April 19 interview on CigarTalk, Bill Haney (who is the father and head trainer of pound-for-pound great Devin Haney) spoke about Lamont Roach providing a blueprint to beating Tank.
"Listen: All the tapes are out, everything is out," Haney said of Gervonta. "We've seen everything. It's out."
He later added, "Everybody knows that old crazy Bill just ain't crazy no more. Thankful to Lamont Roach and Team Roach that [beating Davis] can be done. And when Tank is not comfortable, Tank is not the Tank that you guys know.
"And our secret was that we wasn't going to make him comfortable, you know what I mean? But I think Roach, he did a good job of exposing Tank to that," he added of a potential fight between Haney and Tank.
Time will tell whether Roach can capitalize on this supposed "secret" to beating Davis once the two rematch, which is expected to occur this summer.
