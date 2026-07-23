Devin Haney Inks 'Landmark' DAZN Promotional Deal

Eight months after beating Brian Norman Jr. to become a three-division champion, Devin Haney is continuing to forge his own path in his boxing career.

Haney, who has always promoted himself under Devin Haney Promotions, has inked a new fighter deal as he looks to begin his welterweight title reign. The 27-year-old became the latest to sign a multi-fight contract directly with DAZN, as first reported by boxing reporter Sean Zittel.

"I'm hearing Devin Haney is inking a 'landmark' deal with DAZN," Zittel tweeted. "DHP signing with DAZN directly for a multi-fight deal."

I'm HEARING Devin Haney is inking a "landmark" deal with DAZN.



DHP signing with DAZN directly for a multi-fight deal. #Boxing — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) July 22, 2026

The report was later confirmed by multiple outlets.

As part of the new deal, Haney is now widely expected to defend the WBO belt against mandatory challenger Keyshawn Davis. The Haney-Davis fight is trending toward being co-promoted by Devin Haney Productions and Davis' promoter, Top Rank, on DAZN, according to Dan Rafael.

While Davis has yet to compete as a welterweight, he is the WBO's No. 1-ranked 147-pound contender. The former WBO lightweight champion is 2-0 in 2026, owning dominant victories over Jamaine Ortiz and Nahir Albright.

Haney previously worked with Top Rank, which co-promoted a few of his 140-pound title fights in 2022 and 2023. He is 3-0 in fights co-promoted by Top Rank and 4-0 against Bob Arum's fighters.

In a nutshell, the deal will not have any major implications on Haney's career. The California native has never signed an exclusive contract with a traditional promotion and has had the vast majority of his fights broadcast on DAZN.

Devin Haney's DAZN deal follows boxing trend

DAZN | IMAGO / imagebroker

Haney's deal comes one week after Teofimo Lopez made a similar move by signing directly with DAZN. Lopez's deal immediately landed him another title fight against WBA 'super' welterweight champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero.

DAZN has made a few major moves in 2026 by inking deals with Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions to become the exclusive broadcaster of all major boxing events. The only notable promotion the platform is not in business with is Zuffa Boxing, which signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Paramount+ at the beginning of the year.

DAZN has also made progressive steps toward returning boxing to linear television with TNT Sports. The two sides agreed on a landmark media deal that will broadcast one major event per month on TNT, billed as 'The Fight.' The series kicked off with Abdullah Mason's WBO lightweight title fight against Albert Bell on July 4.