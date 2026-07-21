Purse Bid Ordered for Devin Haney vs Keyshawn Davis Showdown

The last time Devin Haney stepped into the ring, he left with a new belt to his collection. After handling Brian Norman Jr. in a 12-round clinic, Haney claimed the WBO welterweight title, adding his sixth major championship.

Many regard Haney as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. With his first title in a new division, Haney seeks to dominate the 147-pound ranks.

Two months ago, Keyshawn Davis defeated Nahir Albright in front of his hometown crowd in Norfolk, Va. It served as a revenge fight for their first battle, which was originally scored for Davis and later ruled a no-contest. While only a pro for five and a half years, Davis continues to ascend the ladder into global consciousness.

Keyshawn Davis | Top Ran

WBO orders purse bid

The two fighters agreed to terms. Now, the official sanctioning body, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), has ordered a purse bid.

The timing of the announcement appeared aligned with what the WBO hopes will be a signature title fight. On June 30, the organization started the 20-day negotiating clock. With the mandate concluded, the WBO wants to move the process forward. When the deadline expired, the purse bid became the next logical move.

On Monday, July 27, the briefing will be held live on all WBO social platforms. The minimum bid is $250,000. More importantly, the WBO custom and regulation sit at a 75/25 split in favor of Haney due to his being the champion.

Every championship follows a process. ✍️



The WBO World Championship Committee has established the minimum bid and purse distribution for the WBO Welterweight Mandatory Championship purse bid proceedings. 🥊#BeltsMatter pic.twitter.com/MMP8k73SkJ — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) July 20, 2026

In essence, a purse bid is just that. Promoters can bid for the fight. The winning promoter controls the fight in every aspect, from location to date to promotion.

However, that doesn't mean the purse-bid process is currently set in stone. In fact, each fighter's representation can probably sit down this week and hammer out a deal ahead of the mandate. For Davis, Haney's title and notoriety place his team at an immediate disadvantage. In essence, he has no leverage whatsoever. With just a 25% split in the purse, Davis will need to sit and exercise the only leverage he will have: his fighting ability.

A win for Davis could serve as a coronation of sorts. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist, in just 19 fights, will contend for a world title. Meanwhile, Haney, who sees bigger fights on the horizon, can grab a foothold in the division, helping his overall negotiating power.

In one week, another superfight in what could shake out to be a pivotal year in the sport could change the landscape.