Devin Haney Following Floyd Mayweather In Major Career Shift
Devin Haney is aiming for redemption as he is set to return on May 3 against Jose Ramirez. The fight will mark Haney's first since his April 2024 clash against Ryan Garcia, a night to forget for Haney as a spirited Garcia knocked him down three times en route to a majority decision.
However, the result was later overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine.
The fight had a major impact on peoples' perception of Haney. While he remains undefeated, many believe 'The Dream' will never be the same after such a demoralizing outing. Haney, though, has a different mindset.
MORE: Date & Location For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 Reportedly Being Finalized
In fact, he is looking to make a personality shift just like Floyd Mayweather did mid-career. Mayweather went from his pretty boy persona to his 'Money' Mayweather gimmick. Haney, meanwhile, is looking to embrace the role of a villain. Haney spoke with The Ring, saying:
That's when Floyd became the big star, when he became the villain. I think the same way. That's when I will become a massive star now that I am crossing over. People want to see me lose now. They want to pay to see me lose. So I am happy.
Haney added:
I was always the villain, but I was also a good guy. But I always wanted to be a villain because it's easy being the villain and it pays being the villain. I'm OK with being the villain. I was secretly the bad guy but was acting like the good guy. Now I can come out of the costume and just be me.
While the Ryan Garcia fight was a nightmare for Haney, he still boasts an impressive resume. He holds wins against Regis Prograis, Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr, and more. Haney will certainly have a chip on his shoulder to re-establish himself when he walks out to fight Jose Ramirez.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Sr Sends Clear Message About Reported Gervonta Davis Rematch Date
Teddy Atlas Lists His 10 Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Shakur Stevenson Ready To Ditch William Zepeda For Gervonta Davis Fight
Edgar Berlanga Reveals Why Canelo Alvarez Will Give Him A Rematch