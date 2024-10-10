Devin Haney’s Father Sets Conditions For Rematch With Ryan Garcia
By Moses Ochieng
Devin Haney’s father and manager, Bill Haney, has expressed interest in a rematch with Ryan Garcia, but with conditions. Bill stated that Garcia must enroll in drug testing within 48 hours for the rematch to proceed. This is just one of several stipulations Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) would need to agree to.
“We don’t duck fights or lawsuits. @RyanGarcia , you got 48 hours to enroll in VADA for the rematch. Clean competition, real standards. We’re always ready—are you? @Realdevinhaney stays focused, lawsuit or not,” Bill Haney wrote on X
Additionally, Devin Haney has filed a lawsuit against Garcia, seeking damages for battery, fraud, and breach of contract related to their previous fight. Despite these legal complications, Garcia mentioned in a recent interview that he is preparing for a rematch with 'The Dream.'
Garcia has yet to respond to Bill Haney’s demand for immediate enrollment in VADA, but he will likely comply to prove he has nothing to hide. Garcia is also eager to show the boxing world that he can defeat the former two-division champion Haney while testing clean.
Last April, Ryan tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine following his 12-round majority decision win over Haney. The New York State Athletic Commission later overturned the victory, changing it to a no-contest. While this outcome pleased Devin, it didn’t erase the memory of Garcia’s dominant performance, during which Haney was knocked down three times and barely survived the seventh round, thanks to the referee’s intervention.
Garcia recently showed interest in facing Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) again and mentioned he’s already training in preparation for the fight. This rematch would be the biggest payday for both fighters, with many fans eager to see them square off again after their April 20th bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
A rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney appears to be in the works, though it definitely won’t take place this year. In fact, it isn’t expected to happen before April 2025. However, when the fight does occur, it has the potential to set new records.