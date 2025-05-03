Devin Haney Wins Unanimous Decision Over Jose Ramirez
Devin Haney got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez on Friday at Times Square in New York.
Glenn Feldman and Mark Consentino scored the bout 119-109 twice, while Kevin Morgan had it 118-110.
It wasn't the kind of performance to inspire confidence that Haney has recovered from his last fight on April 20, 2024, when he was knocked down three times by Ryan Garcia in a decision loss that turned into a no-contest after Garcia failed multiple drug tests for ostarine.
It was the classic case of win now and look good next time for the former undisputed lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion, which was echoed by International Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley.
Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) set the tone early when he was constantly on the move and clinching in the opening round. That became the theme for much of the fight as Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs), a former unified junior welterweight champion, struggled to catch up to him. Haney let his hands go more in the second half of the fight and showed signs of getting over the fight vs. Garcia over one year ago, though he still leaned heavily on his lateral movement.
Still, the ultimate goal is to get your hand raised, and Haney did just that, but questions still linger on if he can get back to the level he was at before his fight vs. Garcia.
Haney landed 70 of 224 punches compared to 40 of 279 for Ramirez.
Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will face Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event for a secondary WBA welterweight title. Should Garcia win, all roads appear to lead to a rematch vs. Haney. Though, after Haney's performance vs. Ramirez, it wouldn't be surprising to see plans change for Garcia should he get an impressive win with potential fights vs. WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) and Ring Magazine, IBF and WBA welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) being makeable fights.
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Retains Titles With Decision Win vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. At Times Square
Rolly Romero's $40k Custom Nike Air Mag 'Marty McFly' Shoes Revealed Ahead Of Ryan Garcia Fight
Jim Lampley Reveals His Two Favorite Fighters To Watch Right Now
Naoya Inoue Reveals Where He Fits In Pound-For-Pound Ranking Among Terence Crawford And Oleksandr Usyk