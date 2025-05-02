Teofimo Lopez Retains Titles With Decision Win vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. At Times Square
Teofimo Lopez has often been touted as a fighter who rises to the occasion.
On Friday night in the middle of Times Square in New York, Lopez delivered one of the most impressive performances of his career, defeating Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision to retain his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles. With the win, Lopez became the first man to defeat Barboza Jr.
Judges Max DeLuca and Eric Marlinski scored the bout 116-112 twice and David Sutherland had it 118-110.
The speed advantage was evident for Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) as the fight progressed. Lopez was able to get in and bout of range without much issue and landed the bigger punches throughout the night.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Barboza Jr.'s best chance came in the sixth round, when he landed a huge short right hand in the sixth round — his best punch of the fight. The former interim WBO junior welterweight champion couldn't capitalize further, though, as Lopez took back control of the fight in the 7th round and cruised past Barboza Jr.
After the win, Lopez called for a fight against Ring Magazine, IBF and WBA welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs).
Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) vs. Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event for a secondary WBA welterweight title are the two fights remaining for the Times Square card.
