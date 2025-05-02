Rolly Romero's $40k Custom Nike Air Mag 'Marty McFly' Shoes Revealed Ahead Of Ryan Garcia Fight
May 2 is now upon us, which means the iconic "Fatal Fury" Times Square boxing card is now here.
There is a ton of hype around this event; not only because it's taking place in one of the world's most iconic locations, but all three bouts feature world-class fighters and should bring a ton of excitement.
The evening's main event is between "King" Ryan Garcia and Rolando "Rolly" Romero, both of whom are among the world's best boxers in the welterweight division. However, this fight earned main event status because both Garcia and Romero are showmen who know how to entertain inside and outside of the ring.
And this was proven once again in the hours before their showdown, as it has been revealed that Romero will enter the ring wearing custom "Marty McFly" Nike Air Mag shoes, which are inspired by the iconic kicks McFly wears in "Back To The Future".
These custom shoes were made by Jose Coronado, who goes by AKA Aztek Kustoms, who showed the shoes off with the above Instagram post.
These sneakers apparently cost $40,000, according to TMZ, and will include operational LED lights that will be functioning while Romero is fighting against Garcia (if that's what Romero desires). He will also be walking out to the fight in a warmup suit that pays homage to the hoverboard Marty McFly rode in the legendary movies.
Regardless of how Romero fares against Garcia on Friday night, his attire and sneakers will be catching a lot of attention — and earning a lot of respect.
