Diego Pacheco, Steven Nelson Make Weight Ahead Of Boxing Title Clash
The final hurdle ahead of Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson has now been cleared ahead of their clash on Saturday night.
The undefeated super middleweights each made weight, as Nelson weighed in right at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds and Pacheco was under the limit at 166.4 pounds. Pacheco's WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight belts will be on the line at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
The staredown between the two fighters after they both weighed in got contentious and they had to be separated from each other.
Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs), 23, is one of the rising stars in the sport and is coming off of the most impressive victory of his career, a sixth-round knockout over former middleweight title challenger Maciej Sulecki. Pacheco has won nine of his last 10 bouts by knockout or stoppage. The 6-foot-4 unbeaten super middleweight is ranked in the top six in three of the four major sanctioning bodies and is ranked No. 1 by the WBO.
Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs), 36, is riding a hot streak of his own, winning six of his last seven fights by knockout or stoppage. The 5-foot-10 super middleweight out of Omaha, Neb. is coming off of 5th round knockout of previously unbeaten super middleweight Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez.
