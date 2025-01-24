Anthony Joshua Called Out For Shock Trilogy Showdown After Tyson Fury’s Retirement
Anthony Joshua's hopes of fighting Tyson Fury in 2025 seem impossible at this point. 'The Gypsy King' shockingly announced on social media that he is hanging up the gloves on January 13th.
Joshua last fought Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and suffered a devastating knockout loss.
He has now been called out by former opponent Dillian Whyte. Joshua fought Whyte in 2015 and earned a fifth-round knockout win. The British pair also collided in the amateur scene where Whyte won after knocking Joshua down.
Whyte, 36, is interested in setting up part three. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:
[Joshua] Sounds perfect for me. They don't need to ask me twice. They talk about me as an option, but they haven't said anything to me, so it's just negotiation tactics from them. But I'm up for the fight and I'm ready to fight again. If he wants to fight, then all they've got to do is call me. I'm always up for fighting AJ. No problem for me. However, personally, I think he's finished.- Dillian Whyte
Whyte further claimed that AJ made a mistake by not taking an immediate rematch against Daniel Dubois. He said:
I think he made a huge mistake not taking the immediate rematch with Dubois. It was a world title fight, a great payday and the perfect opportunity to avenge his knockout loss. He will forever have to suffer the memes of being face-planted at Wembley by Dubois.- Dillian Whyte
Whyte also claimed:
I want to fight AJ and Tyson again because they both beat me, although it's one-all with AJ. He will turn up to fight me. If me and AJ fight, if we're 100 years-old, he'll turn up to fight me.- Dillian Whyte
