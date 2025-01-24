Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim Potential Fight Purse As Inoue Wins By Knockout
Naoya Inoue continued to build his legacy as the Japanese boxer brutally knocked out Ye Joon Kim on January 24. South Korean Kim stepped in on two weeks' notice after Inoue's original opponent, Sam Goodman, was forced to pull out.
The gritty Kim took Inoue's shots well and kept asking for more, but that turned out to be his downfall as Inoue granted the request by knocking him out in the fourth round.
According to Total Sportal, Inoue is set to earn a guaranteed 1.5 million USD from the fight. He also will receive 70% of the PPV, meaning his purse could rise to 7 million USD with 750,000 PPV sales.
Kim, meanwhile, will pocket a base salary of 500K USD and will receive 30% of the PPV. Hence, with 750,000 PPV sales, he could earn as much as 1.2 million USD.
Naoya Inoue, meanwhile, remains undefeated while adding another KO to his tally. 29-0-0 as a professional, Inoue now has 26 knockout wins under his belt. His performance against Kim was once again a work of art and Inoue proved that his nickname 'The Monster' is fitting.
While Inoue's fight against Kim was in Japan, his promoter Bob Arum confirmed that Inoyue would fight in the USA next. 'The Monster' also expressed his desire to compete in Saudi Arabia later in 2025.
