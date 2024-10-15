Dmitry Bivol Calls For Rematch After Controversial Loss To Artur Beterbiev
By Moses Ochieng
Following a contentious majority decision victory over Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night in Riyadh, Artur Beterbiev was awarded the world's undisputed light-heavyweight champion. Having already won the WBC, WBO, and IBF titles, Beterbiev came into Saudi Arabia as the undisputed champion. The decision also allowed him to add Bivol's WBA championship to his collection.
In a recent interview with FightHubTV, Bivol was asked about the last three rounds of the fight, where he notably threw fewer punches compared to earlier rounds.
“See, this is what I didn’t like. I didn’t do those 3 rounds perfect. I had to do them perfect. (I wasn’t tired)I was trying to find perfect moment. I was trying, but couldn’t. I had to act, not just waiting. I had to act, but I didn’t. Maybe I wasn’t sure it was right moment..but the time passed very fast to be honest,” Bivol explained.
While Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) was pummelled relentlessly by Beterbiev in the final rounds, he claims he wasn’t exhausted but was instead searching for "perfection"—his term for staying elusive and avoiding damage. However, his focus on being defensive prevented him from engaging and potentially winning the 10th, 11th, and 12th rounds, as he sought to negate Beterbiev’s relentless pressure.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) dominated the closing rounds, battering Bivol, who appeared to be trembling under the assault and offering little resistance. Pro-Bivol supporters claim he was making Beterbiev miss and blocking his shots, but that was far from the reality. Beterbiev landed heavy punches, and Bivol was visibly struggling.
Following the fight, a frustrated Eddie Hearn insisted that Bivol deserves a rematch against the undefeated light-heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev. Bivol’s strategic, elusive style was seen as boring and unentertaining by some fans, but Hearn believes Bivol should have won the fight, claiming the judges unfairly favoured Beterbiev. The judges felt that Beterbiev’s power punches and relentless pressure in the second half of the fight were the deciding factors.