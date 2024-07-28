Dubois Prepares to Defend IBF Title Against Joshua
By Mohamed Bahaa
In the world of heavyweight boxing, anticipation builds as Daniel Dubois gears up to defend his IBF title against Anthony Joshua on September 21. Boxing trainer Adam Booth believes Dubois's recent battles have set the stage for an electrifying showdown, especially after his tough encounter with Filip Hrgovic in June, where Dubois was crowned the IBF interim champion and later upgraded to full champion following Oleksandr Usyk's vacating of the title.
Booth, sharing his insights noted that the Hrgovic fight could be a pivotal moment for Dubois. "The fact that Hrgovic found the right hand so many times could be the wakeup call for Daniel that he needed to make that adjustment,” Booth said. “You'd have to be a fool not to realize that you need to take Anthony Joshua's right hand away from him.” He emphasized the necessity of strategic defense against Joshua's powerful right hand, suggesting that Dubois's recent experiences will sharpen his skills for the upcoming fight.
Dubois, having shown resilience and growth in his last two performances, is perceived by Booth as a fighter "on the up." This perspective contrasts with the more extensive, but potentially static, career of Anthony Joshua, who is adjusting to a new coach and training methods.
Meanwhile, Dubois's desire for redemption extends beyond his upcoming fight. Promoter Frank Warren revealed that Dubois is eager for a rematch with Joe Joyce, the only other fighter besides Usyk to have defeated him. Joyce's victory in 2020 left Dubois with a fractured eye socket, a defeat Dubois is determined to avenge.
Warren stated, “I know that Joe would like the fight again – Joe would fancy it again – and Daniel would like to reverse the loss. It’s a no-brainer. [Dubois has] told me in the past he wanted to have the fight. They both want it. They’d both like to do it, and more importantly, they’d get well paid for it.”
As Dubois prepares for his high-stakes bout with Joshua, his sights are set not only on defending his title but also on proving his mettle and setting the stage for future redemption against Joyce. The September 21 fight promises to be a crucial chapter in Dubois's career, a test of his readiness to confront and overcome elite competition in the heavyweight division.