Eddie Hearn Eyes Diego Pacheco Vs. Edgar Berlanga Clash for Potential Canelo Alvarez Showdown
By Moses Ochieng
Promoter Eddie Hearn chose Diego Pachero as a potential matchup for the recently defeated Edgar Berlanga. The victor of a Berlanga-Pacheco bout would be well-positioned to challenge for a world title against superstar Canelo Alvarez. Berlanga is particularly eager for this opportunity after his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Canelo last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Hearn describes Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) as the second most popular fighter in the 168-pound division after he frustrated Canelo with his ring IQ in their clash. However, to maintain his status as the #2 fighter in the super middleweight division, Berlanga needs to sustain his momentum by facing a skilled, top-tier contender like Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs).
The 23-year-old Pacheco is currently ranked #1 by the WBO, #4 by the IBF, and #4 by the WBC. He recently secured a sixth-round knockout victory over veteran Maciej Sulecki on August 31st, delivering an impressive performance. Pacheco's combination of power, size, and punching ability makes him a formidable force for anyone in the division.
With his sizable cruiserweight-like frame, Berlanga would hold a significant weight advantage over the leaner Pacheco. If Berlanga enters the ring weighing around 193 pounds on fight night, Pacheco would need to find a strategy to manage that size difference over 12 rounds. Relying on a knockout might not be feasible for Pacheco, as Berlanga demonstrated in his fight against Canelo that he can withstand heavy punches from a super middleweight.
“Diego [Pacheco] is a young fighter with something to prove, but Edgar [Berlanga] just fought Canelo Alvarez, and his stock really rose. I think Diego will be chasing Berlanga. All young fighters should be chasing Edgar Berlanga,” stated Eddie Hearn in a press release.
Hearn also expressed interest in matching Berlanga against Caleb Plant and Jaime Munguia. It's uncertain when Hearn plans to set up a fight with either of those two, but they are unlikely to be his immediate options for Berlanga's next bout. Ideally, Berlanga could benefit from facing an opponent designed to rebuild his confidence and reacquaint fans with seeing him in the winner's circle.