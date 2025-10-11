Eddie Hearn Gives Insight Into Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Rematch Clause
In the lead-up to the September 13 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, Matchroom Boxing head honcho Eddie Hearn (who has worked with both boxers in the past) predicted that Canelo would get his hand raised.
"I've been going backwards and forwards. I flew from Times Square to Riyadh with Crawford, and he was so convincing. He's not a bluff merchant. He's so confident. He's got probably one of the best IQs in boxing," Hearn said of Canelo vs. Crawford, per a September 13 article from DAZN.
"I watched Canelo fight Scull and I thought he looked old. After that trip, I thought Crawford was going to win. But then, just as it's gone on and people have told me that Canelo has put a big focus into camp. Then you think about the inactivity for Crawford, and the rumours of a shoulder injury. The fact that it is his first fight up at 168lbs... I'm going for Canelo," Hearn added.
Of course, Hearn was incorrect about this prediction, as Crawford ultimately won via unanimous decision to take Canelo's super middleweight belts.
Eddie Hearn Shares Fascinating Message About Potential Canelo vs. Crawford Rematch
But that didn't keep Hearn from making several fascinating comments about a potential rematch between these two during an October 11 interview with Fight Hub TV.
"I believe they have a rematch clause. I'm not sure, exactly. I mean, I'm sure there's some kind of wording, because Canelo doesn't enter a fight without some kind of wording, in terms of a rematch clause," Hearn said.
This is fascinating from Hearn because there hasn't been any indication from either fighter, nor any report, that a rematch clause was included in Canelo's fight contract. But given that Hearn has worked directly with Canelo, he would understand his business dealings better than just about anyone.
Hearn continued by saying, "But [Canelo is] just not gonna beat Terence Crawford. The style is all wrong for him, the movement's all wrong for him... And to be honest with you, Canelo knew it was all wrong for him. I had the conversation with Canelo Alvarez, probably a year ago, about Terence Crawford, and he was like, 'Why would I fight Terence Crawford?' He hates that style."
"I don't know what [Canelo] does again. I mean, the biggest money fight out there for him is the rematch with Crawford," he concluded.
If Canelo does have a rematch clause in his Crawford fight contract, that throws the futures of both fighters into flux in a fascinating way.
