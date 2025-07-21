Eddie Hearn Gets Brutally Honest About The Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Fight
46-year-old Manny Pacquiao managed a draw against Mario Barrios in his return to the ring. 'Pacman' challenged Barrios for the WBC welterweight title and put in an impressive effort considering his age.
His famous offensive blitz was still notable, but while Pacquiao wasn't able to put up six or seven punch combinations like before, he still managed three or four shots in a row. He was also a bit slow in getting out of range and got caught by Barrios on a few occasions.
Barrios retained the title with the fight ending in a majority draw (115-113 Barrios, 114-114, 114-114).
Pacquiao looked much better than he looked against Yordenis Ugas four years ago and even earned plaudits for his display, with many baffled that he can still put on such a show.
Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn is but one example who acknowledged Pacquiao's showing, but he believes Barrios is not an elite fighter and someone like Brian Norman Jr or Jaron 'Boots' Ennis would have made easy work of the Filipino legend at this age.
Speaking to the media, the Hearn said:
That's got everything to do with Mario Barrios, with all due respect. Imagine what Brian Norman would do to Pacquiao, or 'Boots'. It's not elite, it's not world championship level. Respect to Pacquiao, he's gone in there after what? five years out, and got a draw with a world champion.
Mario Barrios looked sharp with his jab on occasions. However, Pacquiao's reflexes have slowed down and he wasn't able to get out of the way as quickly as he used to. 'Pacman', though, was able to get in range and catch Barrios on multiple occasions.
Following the fight, Pacquiao claimed he thought he had won and would definitely be open to a rematch.
I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. My opponent was very tough. It was a wonderful fight. Yes, of course [I' like a rematch].
Compubox stats show that Barrios outlanded Pacquiao 120-101. He had an advantage in jabs as well (45-20). Pacquiao, however, led the dance when it came to power punches, outlanding Barrios 81 to 75
The Latest Boxing News
Shawn Porter Rips Judges For 'Incompetence' In Manny Pacquiao Draw
Manny Pacquiao's Son Reveals Reason He Wants Father To Retire After Mario Barrios Draw
Manny Pacquiao And Mario Barrios Fight to Majority Draw, Fundora Stops Tszyu In Rematch
Tyson Fury Mocks Jake Paul By Calling Out Manny Pacquiao, ‘Bam’ Rodriguez & More