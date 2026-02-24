UFC Star Sean O’Malley Stunned by Zuffa Boxing Pay After Conor Benn’s $15M Deal

Conor Benn shocked the world when signing for Dana White's Zuffa Boxing promotion last week, leaving Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn devastated.

Longtime boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported that Benn signed with Zuffa Boxing for a $15 million deal for just one fight, leaving many in the combat sports world in disbelief.

A leading star and former UFC champion, Sean O'Malley, was left shocked as to why a person 'he doesn't even know ' has earned such a lucrative deal.

Sean O'Malley | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

O'Malley stunned at Zuffa Boxing pay compared to UFC pay

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley said: "For me, it's so hard to believe, I've been told, Tim (Welch) told me, 'Did you see that?' It doesn't mean it's true. I don't know, it could very well be true.

"I can't imagine it being true Zuffa Boxing is like they're paying out, I don't even know who Conor Benn is. He's supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I've never f---ing heard of him."

The former UFC Bantamweight champion was bewildered why Benn is earning more than him after the work he has done in the UFC

"It’s crazy, bro. If they really paid this guy $15 million, I don’t know. It’s crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I’m not making f---ing $15 million to fight.”

Dana White and the UFC announced a seven-year deal with Paramount on January 1, valued at approximately $7.7 billion.

O'Malley has over twice the social media following, hence his disbelief, but it seems the backing behind Zuffa Boxing by Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh may be a driving factor as to why the deal reached so high.

O'Malley hints the Connor Benn signing may be an 'ego thing'

Dana White | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The UFC star has hinted the Connor Benn-Zuffa signing may be an 'ego thing' by Dana White towards rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya,

“Business is business. He hates, hates Eddie Hearn, so it’s like let’s take their biggest star and pay them — I can see it being an ego thing. Again, I’ve never really heard of him.”

Dana White has shown no remorse when talking about Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn. In the post-event UFC press conference on Sunday, he slammed Hearn and reinforced his statement when claiming his arrival into boxing is like "beating up babies."

The Latest Boxing News

Teddy Atlas, Jake Paul React as Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 Date & Location Announced

Gervonta Davis’ Coach Teases Return But Won’t Name Opponent

Arslanbek Makhmudov Wrestles a Bear While Training for Tyson Fury Fight

Boxer Passes Out on the Stool in Corner on Shields vs Crews-Dezurn Undercard