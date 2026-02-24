UFC Star Sean O’Malley Stunned by Zuffa Boxing Pay After Conor Benn’s $15M Deal
Conor Benn shocked the world when signing for Dana White's Zuffa Boxing promotion last week, leaving Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn devastated.
Longtime boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported that Benn signed with Zuffa Boxing for a $15 million deal for just one fight, leaving many in the combat sports world in disbelief.
A leading star and former UFC champion, Sean O'Malley, was left shocked as to why a person 'he doesn't even know ' has earned such a lucrative deal.
O'Malley stunned at Zuffa Boxing pay compared to UFC pay
Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley said: "For me, it's so hard to believe, I've been told, Tim (Welch) told me, 'Did you see that?' It doesn't mean it's true. I don't know, it could very well be true.
"I can't imagine it being true Zuffa Boxing is like they're paying out, I don't even know who Conor Benn is. He's supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I've never f---ing heard of him."
The former UFC Bantamweight champion was bewildered why Benn is earning more than him after the work he has done in the UFC
"It’s crazy, bro. If they really paid this guy $15 million, I don’t know. It’s crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I’m not making f---ing $15 million to fight.”
Dana White and the UFC announced a seven-year deal with Paramount on January 1, valued at approximately $7.7 billion.
O'Malley has over twice the social media following, hence his disbelief, but it seems the backing behind Zuffa Boxing by Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh may be a driving factor as to why the deal reached so high.
O'Malley hints the Connor Benn signing may be an 'ego thing'
The UFC star has hinted the Connor Benn-Zuffa signing may be an 'ego thing' by Dana White towards rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya,
“Business is business. He hates, hates Eddie Hearn, so it’s like let’s take their biggest star and pay them — I can see it being an ego thing. Again, I’ve never really heard of him.”
Dana White has shown no remorse when talking about Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn. In the post-event UFC press conference on Sunday, he slammed Hearn and reinforced his statement when claiming his arrival into boxing is like "beating up babies."
Will Thomas is a contributor for KO On SI. Before joining, he worked in a variety of different sports reporting roles, most recently for Sports News Blitz. Will has a bachelor’s degree in sports business and a masters in Sports Journalism from Liverpool's John Moores University. As well as being a huge boxing fan, Will is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC and loves watching the team play when given the chance. Will is from Stafford, England, and lived in Perth, Australia, for a short period of time during his early childhood before having to come back to endure the English weather.