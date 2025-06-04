Eddie Hearn Pinpoints Oleksandr Usyk Weakness That Daniel Dubois Can Exploit In Rematch
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will clash in a rematch on July 19 with the winner having the chance to walk away with the undisputed heavyweight title.
The pair previously fought in 2023 with Usyk winning via stoppage. However, there was a major controversy surrounding the fight as Usyk touched the canvas once but the shot was deemed a low blow instead of a body shot by the officials.
Usyk has since beaten Tyson Fury twice while Dubois has amassed a three fight knockout streak against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua. Both fighters have tremendous momentum and the rematch promises to be tantalizing.
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has now pointed out the one Usyk weakness that Dubois should look to capitalize on. Hearn believes Usyk's weakness is attacks to the body.
In a recent interview with DAZN, Hearn said:
I think Dubois' gotta hurt him. Whether it was a low blow or not [in the first fight], Usyk doesn't like it to the body. You know that was one incident. That low blow didn't hit him in the nuts. It hit him in the lower part of the stomach. If it was two or three inches higher, it would have the same effect. I think the fight would have been over and Daniel Dubois would be the world champion.
Speaking about Dubois' weakness, Hearn claimed that the Brit had an element of quit in him in the last fight, which isn't there anymore. He added:
Usyk stopped him last time with a not a lot artillery, it was a peppering and then Dubois kind of quit in the fight. I don't think that quit exists there anymore and that makes him dangerous.
Oleksandr Usyk currently holds a professional record of 23-0-0 with 14 knockout wins under his belt. As for Daniel Dubois, he is 22-2-0 with 21 knockout wins. He is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career against Anthony Joshua.
