Canelo Alvarez Sells His 2018 Bugatti Chiron For Millions
Canelo Alvarez is one of the most greatest boxers in the world. He's also one of the highest paid fighters in the sport.
Canelo has a net worth of around $250 million, and like many other world renowned athletes, he's got enough cash to own a few very expensive supercars as well. One of them is a Bugatti Chiron, which the Mexican bought back in 2018.
And like anyone, sometimes you get tired of what you have and want something new. Perhaps that's why Canelo put his Bugatti up for sale for $3.19 million.
While there are no ordinary Bugatti Chiron's, Canelo's bright blue version does have some unique specs. The car was given a dual color finish, combining Atlantic Blue with French Blue. It also has some external pecs like Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, 20' and 21' staggered-width Caractere Wheels (for an additional $62,000), and other features all keeping with the bright blue theme.
Apart from that, the interior features carbon fiber seats trimmed in blue leather, aluminum paddle shifters, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a Bluetooth-connected Accuton stereo system consisting of seven speakers, and an array of Lake Blue leather surfaces.
Under the hood sits an 8.0 litre W16 system with four valves per cylinder sending1,479 HP to all four wheels. The Chiron has clocked 2,200 miles on the odometer and was put up for sale with a dealer on consignment in Newbury Park, California.
And now the car, one of 500 Chiron models made between 2016 and 2023, has been sold for $2.85 million.
As for his boxing career, Canelo Alvarez will return to action on September 13, putting his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Terence Crawford.
