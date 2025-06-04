Manny Pacquiao Picks Clear Winner In Gervonta Davis vs Naoya Inoue Fight
Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue are two of the most fearsome knockout artists of the modern era. While they fight in the lighter weight classes, both pack a devastating punch. And like 'Tank', Inoue is must-watch TV for boxing fans around the world.
Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins. Inoue, meanwhile, is 30-0-0 with 27 knockout wins. They both tend to go for the finish, something not many fighters do in today's day and age. Inoue is currently at super bantamweight while Davis fights at lightweight.
Fans have often wondered about a potential superfight between Davis and Inoue, and Manny Pacquiao has now revealed who he backs to win that fight. 'Pacman' attended a press conference in Los Angeles ahead of his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios on July 19 and was asked about who'd win between Davis and Inoue.
Inoue. Inoue is fast. Remember, in boxing, speed is the key.- Manny Pacquiao
Pacquiao also said that he is proud of Naoya Inoue.
Inoue, I am proud of him. He is from Japan in Asia, in our place. His style is like when I was young, like 115, 122 lbs.
Pacquiao was also asked about potentially fighting Gervonta Davis and he replied:
I like that. Let's finish this one first, because this one is a taller champion. So, I have a lot of things to do in the training camp.
MORE: Maryland Court Rules On Gervonta Davis' Monetary Dispute With Former Manager
For now, Pacquiao is clearly focused on his July 19 return against Mario Barrios. This will be Pacquiao's first appearance inside the ring in four years. His last fight was in 2021 against Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision.
