Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Devin Haney With Diddy Diss After Teofimo Lopez Fight Failure
In the evening of June 2, news broke that a fight between boxing superstars Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez was all set to take place on August 16 in Saudi Arabia, which is the same day as the Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach rematch.
This fight announcement caught many fans by surprise for several reasons. One is that Teofimo Lopez didn't seem to be in good standing with Turki Alalshikh just a few days ago, after Lopez embarked on a social media rant about Alalshikh, who is the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. However, Turki seemed to put these differences with Teofimo aside and allowed this long-awaited fight to finally happen.
But that came crashing down later on in the day, as Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine has now reported via X that, "Negotiations have collapsed for a proposed fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, @ringmagazine has learned. Haney and Teofimo both scored wide-decision wins on May 2 in Times Square."
In the wake of this, Devin Haney has sent out several X posts detailing what exactly went wrong with these fight negotiations.
"the fight with Teo is not signed! I signed my part & Teo has been stalling. As of today he has decided he doesn’t wanna fight me he is officially the biggest 🦆👎🍅," Haney wrote, implying that Lopez was ducking this fight from him.
And this prompted a response from the legendary Oscar De La Hoya, who put Haney on blast with an X post that wrote, "Devin Haney is calling Teo a duck??? More like Teo is SMART to not fight a runner who has less fans than Diddy does."
Reading between the lines, De La Hoya is most likely not happy about Haney's team moving on from a potential super-fight rematch with Ryan Garcia (who De La Hoya promotes). Haney and Garcia were reportedly going to fight later this year before Garcia lost to Rolly Romero during the May 2 Times Square card.
Now it seems that not only is the Haney vs. Garcia rematch not happening, but Haney vs. Lopez is on the rocks as well.
The Latest Boxing News
Devin Haney vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Collapses, Haney Hits Out At Lopez
Teofimo Lopez vs Devin Haney Fight In Jeopardy After Lopez Tweet Storm
World Boxing Issues 'Sincere' Apology To Imane Khelif Amid Controversy
Mario Barrios Reveals Game Plan, Predicts 'Rude Awakening' For Manny Pacquiao