Manny Pacquiao Snubs ‘Boring’ Floyd Mayweather In Toughest Opponent List

Manny Pacquiao faced Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile clash back in 2015. Mayweather won the contest via unanimous decision in what was one of the most highly anticipated fights of this generation.

Pacquiao is now set to make his return to the ring at the age of 46, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, and Pacquiao attended a press conference in Los Angeles ahead of the fight.

Following that press conference, 'Pacman' took part in a media scrum and was asked to name the toughest opponents of his career.

[Marco Antonio] Barrera, [Erik] Morales, [Juan Manuel] Marquez, [Oscar] De La Hoya, [Miguel] Cotto, [Antonio] Margarito.

Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather's exclusion instantly raised eyebrows and the reporters pressed Pacquiao on the matter. He replied:

Floyd Mayweather, he's running the whole 12 rounds and he won the fight. How is that [possible]? You know, I feel sorry for the fans because the fight was boring. That's not what the fans expect from us as a fighter. If I am a fan, of course, I want to see a good fight, changing fight, not a fashion show.

Floyd Mayweather is often regarded as one of the best defensive boxers of all time. His style was not the most fan friendly, though, as 'Money' Mayweather focused on hitting but not getting hit. However, it worked for him as Mayweather retired with an undefeated 50-0-0 record.

Manny Pacquiao, like many, is clearly not a fan of that style. And like Mayweather, Pacquiao is also tremendously accomplished. He is the only fighter in history to win world titles in eight weight divisions.

