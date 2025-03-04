Eddie Hearn Reveals Five Man Shortlist For Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight
Anthony Joshua hasn't fought since his brutal knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. AJ was in talks to take on Tyson Fury in 2025.
However, after his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury retired from boxing. Joshua is now at a crossroads.
The Brit's promoter Eddie Hearn has now named a five man shortlist for Joshua's potential next opponent. He has claimed that a rematch against Dubois remains the first preference as a result of Fury's retirement.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Hearn said:
Daniel Dubois still [is the frontrunner]. In an ideal world, he will fight Fury, if not Dubois. There is also Joseph Parker, who I think would be a great fight, there is Agit Kabayel and Deontay Wilder, obviously, His Excellency (Alalshikh) has stated he would love to see that fight. We will have to see, but really the talks are imminent with AJ now to lock in that opponent for the summer.
Hearn also mentioned Martin Bakole as a potential opponent but reckons Joshua would be criticized if he fights Bakole. He said:
I guess the Bakole fight is still there, but he would probably get criticised if he fought Bakole, so less likely.
Fury is retired while Deontay Wilder isn't active. Joseph Parker, meanwhile, is coming off a sensational knockout win against Bakole. Undefeated Agit Kabayel is also on a stellar run and knocked out Zhilei Zhang in his last outing.
Anthony Joshua, despite his recent loss, remains a huge name. His next fight will definitely attract significant interest.
