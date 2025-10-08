Eddie Hearn Roasts Dana White's Promotion of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
While the actual September 13 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford was enough to captivate audiences around the world, there's no doubt that some of the figures that were associated with the fight played a role in building hype and anticipation.
The most notable of these is UFC CEO Dana White, who was making his highly anticipated debut as a boxing promoter for this Canelo vs. Crawford fight. White has spent years talking about his desire to get into the boxing world, and TKO's partnership with Turki Alalshikh to create Zuffa Boxing created a pathway for him to do so.
That being said, White wasn't necessarily doing a ton to promote this fight other than being present and making occasional social media posts. He also spoke at the dais during a pre-fight press conference, but his verbal spat with a reporter who had asked him about amending the Muhammad Ali Act stole headlines and ultimately took attention from the two pound-for-pound greats that were set to square off.
Eddie Hearn Makes Unfavorable Assessment of Dana White's Boxing Promotional Abilities
White's entrance in the boxing world makes him a direct competitor with other promoters, such as Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. And Hearn got brutally honest about White's promotional prowess during an October 8 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"In my opinion, I'm gonna spank [White] in boxing. In my opinion, he can't lace my boots in boxing," Hearn said. "But maybe I'm deluded! And maybe I'm so arrogant and egotistical that I'm gonna get it wrong. But that's what I truly believe."
Hearn later added, "When I see him at the press conference... When he's talking about the undercard of Crawford against Canelo, and he's reading off a bit of paper, it's just not the same [as White promoting the UFC]. And that's like me in boxing."
While Hearn and White have typically been complimentary of each other in the past, there's clearly a rivalry bubbling between them ever since White entered the boxing space. Both have made several interesting comments about the other, and it's beginning to feel like a matter of time before the passive-aggressive criticism turns into full-blown verbal warfare.
However, given how important both of these guys are to the sport (albeit White is still new to it), them being at odds with each other would probably be a net positive, given how much interest it will bring to the sweet science.
