World Champion Blasts WBO Over Fighter Management And Attempted Short-Notice Terence Crawford Fight in 2024

The current world super welterweight champion was expected to make a quick turnaround to face Crawford.

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) is set to take on Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) on October 25th, 2025. Aiming to defend his WBC World Super Welterweight title, a win for Fundora would be his third successful defense of the belt.

Should Fundora get past Thurman, he may begin to look toward other notable opponents in the near future. 'The Towering Inferno' even welcomed Terence Crawford back to the 154-pound division recently.

Whether or not Fundora and Crawford square off in the future is currently unknown. However, last year there was an attempt to make the fight under circumstances Fundora felt were unfair.

Sebastian Fundora Blasts WBO's Management's Attempt To Make Short-Notice Terrence Crawford Fight in 2024

Xander Zayas (left) and Sebastian Fundora (right). / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Terence Crawford has been one of the most notable fighters in boxing over recent years. With such a prolific name, most boxers would jump at the opportunity to face 'Bud'. One fighter who did not chase the opportuntiy to face Crawford was Fundora, who was only offered the fight under unfavorbale circumstances.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Fundora expressed his discontent with the World Boxing Organization over their fighter management. After expressing frustration with the WBO ordering mandatory title defenses in quick succession, Fundora also explained how they tried to force a short-notice meeting with Crawford.

"I remember after beating Tszyu the first time, they [WBO] wanted us to fight Crawford two months later, and our nose was still swollen. They have no care for the fighters. They have their own ideas, the WBO. It is what it is."

Sebastian Fundora

Fundora's first meeting with Tszyu was in March 2024, five months before Crawford faced Israil Madrimov.

Fundora added that his poor perception of the WBO hindered his aspirations of becoming an undisputed world champion. "I'm fine with just the WBC [title]."

When Fundora was asked if he foresees a fight with Crawford, the super welterweight champion seemed unsure. "If he comes down, but I don't think he's coming down to 154 pounds ever again. Even if he comes down to 160, we'll see. He's getting older as well.

"We'll see what he does, but I wish him well, wish him the best."

Turki Alalshikh has hinted that an announcement regarding Crawford will be made in the coming weeks, but it is unclear at what weight 'Bud' will next compete at.

As for Fundora's future, he sees his future at super welterweight as opposed to middleweight. The WBC champion said he was 'comfortable' in the weight class, as well as feeling that there are interesting fights for him in the division.

